JUST IN: Damar Hamlin Released From Buffalo Hospital and Headed Home as God’s Miracle Continues

The miracle of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to unfold and the news everyone has been waiting for cameo on Wednesday in Buffalo.
The star defensive back of the bills has been discharged from the hospital as he continues to recover from cardiac arrest suffered in Cincinnati during the Bills vs Bengals game back on Monday night Jan 2.
“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Dr. Jamie Nadley, a critical care physician, chief quality officer at Kaleida Health and the leader of Hamlin’s care team said in a statement released by the Bills.
Prayers for continued healing as God has his hands around this man and a nation. We’re seeing true revival and people being led to Christ through this story.
