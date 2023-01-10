JUST IN: Classified Documents Discovered in President Biden’s Private Office from His Time as Vice President, US Attorney’s Office Investigating

They have recommended former President Donald J. Trump for criminal referral, as their 7 year witch hunt against him ended with the Jan 6 Committee making the recommendation to the Department of Justice as a result of their nearly two year committee that saw grandma’s and truck drivers arrested for being inside the Capitol taking selfies.

Now multiple classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as Vice President have been discovered in his office, and the discovery apparently took place last fall, they’re just now telling you about it.

Biden’s attorney confirmed the rumor as truth on Monday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has asked the US Attorney in Chicago to investigate the matter, as source familiar with the matter is telling CNN, and multiple congressional Republicans who now control the House of Representatives are taking notice.

Biden’s lawyers say they found the government materials in November while closing out a Washington, DC-based office the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement – that Biden used as part of his relationship with the University of Pennsylvania, where he was an honorary professor from 2017 to 2019.

According to the report fewer than a dozen documents were found at Biden’s office, another source told CNN.

It’s currently unclear what the documents pertain to or why they were taken to Biden’s private office.

Federal officeholders are required by law to relinquish official documents and classified records when their government service ends.

“The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings,” Richard Sauber, special counsel to President Biden, said in a statement. “The documents were discovered when the President’s personal attorneys were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. The President periodically used this space from mid-2017 until the start of the 2020 campaign. On the day of this discovery, November 2, 2022, the White House Counsel’s Office notified the National Archives. The Archives took possession of the materials the following morning.”

“The discovery of these documents was made by the President’s attorneys,” Sauber added. “The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives. Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives.”

CBS News first reported on the documents.

The classified materials included some top-secret files with the “sensitive compartmented information” designation, also known as SCI, which is used for highly sensitive information obtained from intelligence sources.

After the discovery, Biden’s lawyers immediately contacted the National Archives and Records Administration.

The National Archives started looking into the matter, the source said. Biden’s team cooperated with NARA, which later came to view the situation as a mistake due to lack of safeguards for documents, the source said.

In November, NARA sent a referral to the Justice Department to look into the matter, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

The US attorney in Chicago, John Lausch Jr., is investigating. Lausch was one of the rare Trump-era holdovers who wasn’t asked to resign after Biden’s inauguration. He was appointed by Trump in 2017 and unanimously confirmed by the Senate. Illinois’ two Democratic senators said in 2021 that they wanted Lausch to remain at his top post “to conclude sensitive investigations,” though they didn’t reveal what probes he was working on.

