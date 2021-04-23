JUST IN: Caitlyn Jenner, A Republican Files Paperwork to Run for California Governor as Democrat Gavin Newsom Faces Recall

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner has filed paperwork in the state of California to run as a Republican for Governor as Democrat Gavin Newsom faces a recall.

She released the statement on Twitter “I’m In.”

BREAKING NEWS: Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican, has filed paperwork to run for Governor of California as Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom is about to face a recall election in the state.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 23, 2021

I’m confident that the people that I personally know like Dr. Cordie Williams and others didn’t spend countless hours and travel of time, resources, and money to have Jenner make a mockery out of the chance of getting a qualified conservative candidate into office in California.

I'm pretty confident the millions of Californians who've came together to get rid of Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom with a recall didn't go through all of this work, time, and money just so Caitlyn Jenner can make a media sh*t show and spectacle out of it..



What a disaster.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 23, 2021

Jenner, 71, has a team of prominent GOP strategists behind her, Axios reported. They include Tony Fabrizio, a pollster who worked on former President Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, and Steven Cheung, a former Trump White House aide who was part of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s team during the star’s successful 2003 recall election.

Jenner’s personal friend, Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, helped build her team though he doesn’t plan on taking an official role on the campaign.

Remember, if you do not FULLY support Caitlyn Jenner's candidacy for Governor of California you are a transphobe and should be immediately cancelled.



Your rules. https://t.co/SpfPLBpG3e — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) April 23, 2021

What are your thoughts America?

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...