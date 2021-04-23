JUST IN: Caitlyn Jenner, A Republican Files Paperwork to Run for California Governor as Democrat Gavin Newsom Faces Recall

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner has filed paperwork in the state of California to run as a Republican for Governor as Democrat Gavin Newsom faces a recall.
She released the statement on Twitter “I’m In.”
I’m confident that the people that I personally know like Dr. Cordie Williams and others didn’t spend countless hours and travel of time, resources, and money to have Jenner make a mockery out of the chance of getting a qualified conservative candidate into office in California.
Jenner, 71, has a team of prominent GOP strategists behind her, Axios reported. They include Tony Fabrizio, a pollster who worked on former President Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, and Steven Cheung, a former Trump White House aide who was part of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s team during the star’s successful 2003 recall election.
Jenner’s personal friend, Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, helped build her team though he doesn’t plan on taking an official role on the campaign.
What are your thoughts America?