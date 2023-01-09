JUST IN: Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Released from Hospital and Back in Buffalo

An amazing story continues to unfold as a week after dying on the football field and being resuscitated Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital.
Our own Matt Couch put this out just moments ago.
BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and is back in Buffalo.
Dr. William Knight: “I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery.”
What a story this continues to be, as Damar Hamlin is truly prayers answered after so many were praying for him after he collapsed on the football field after a routine hit last Monday night in the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“Mr. Hamlin has been released and returned to Buffalo. I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care crew, including teammates who were with us on the field when Mr. Hamlin collapsed,” said Dr. William Knight IV, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and director of the Emergency Medicine MLP Program.
NFL Networks Tom Pelissero added the following:
One week after he collapsed on the field in Cincinnati, #Bills safety Damar Hamlin not only has been released from the hospital — he’s up, doing physical therapy, walking and tolerating a regular diet. Pretty incredible.
Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart.
Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.
The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more.
Bigger than football!
Hamlin added the following tweet on Monday as well thanking the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for the care he had received.
Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!
Damar Hamlin is a walking and talking miracle, what are your thoughts America?
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
GOOGLE By following this basic strides on this site, you can bring from $5000-$8000 of additional pay each month… All you want is a PC and a web association and you are prepared to begin. Figure out how to make a consistent pay for yourself on following web address. for more data visit any tab this site …
open this web You can actually take a look at more… . https://cashzone24.blogspot.com/