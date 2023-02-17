JUST IN: Biden Rejects Federal Disaster Assistance for Ohio Town Devastated by Toxic Train Spill and Derailment (If Only Ohio Was in the Ukraine)

In a stunning move President Joe Biden has DENIED a federal disaster assistance from Republican Governor Mike DeWine in response to the massive train derailment and toxic chemical spill and burn off in East Palestine, Ohio.

The derailment occurred on February 3, but it took the Biden White House 13 days to even reach out to the Mayor of the town.

Officials decided to initiate a “controlled release” of the chemicals and burn them off into the atmosphere, even though US Senators and Congressional members have videos in the last day showing how contaminated the local waters truly are.

WATCH: U.S. Senator JD Vance shows how chemicals are sitting in the bottom of the waters on East Palestine, Ohio in Viral Video! pic.twitter.com/jJ2G5tF57G — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 17, 2023

All residents within one mile of the crash site were told to evacuate, although they were permitted to return to their homes on February 8.

Now FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) has told Ohio that the Biden administration has REJECTED its request for federal assistance because the agency says it does not quality.

If only Ohio was in the Ukraine, maybe then President Biden would send some aid to help American citizens.

The Following is from The Daily Wire and Fox News:

Dan Tierney, a spokesperson for DeWine, told Fox News that Ohio was able to get some assistance through the Department of Health and Human Services that can assist residents who need medical care as a result of the fallout from the derailment and toxic burn.

Tierney said that DeWine would hold Norfolk Southern, the company involved in the accident, responsible for what happened. “The people of East Palestine need to be made whole,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the DeWine administration put out a statement saying that the Biden administration was not cooperating with requests to help the community through federal disaster aid.

“The DeWine Administration has been in daily contact with FEMA to discuss the need for federal support, however FEMA continues to tell Governor DeWine that Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time,” DeWine’s office said earlier in the day. “Governor DeWine will continue working with FEMA to determine what assistance can be provided.”

Norfolk Southern provided the EPA with a list of cars affected by the crash and the chemicals they were carrying. The company said all five cars containing vinyl chloride have been “stabilized” after the material was burned by crews, forming massive plumes of dark smoke that were visible in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

FEMA claimed in a statement to Fox News that it was in constant contact with DeWine’s office but it would not comment on its decision to reject disaster aid for the community.

“FEMA is in constant contact with the emergency operations center in East Palestine and with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency,” said FEMA spokesperson Jeremy Edwards. “We are closely coordinating with EPA, HHS, and the CDC, who are helping to test water and air quality, and to conduct public health assessments.”

Thanks to our friends at The Daily Wire, Fox News, and others for contributing to this article.

