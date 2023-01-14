JUST IN: Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders TERMINATES All Existing Covid Orders in the State

The newly elected governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is showing the rest of the nation that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis isn’t the only one carrying a big conservative stick.
Friday she signed an executive order TERMINATING all five existing orders on Covid, a brilliant move to remove tyranny in the state.
Today I was proud to sign an executive order terminating five existing orders on COVID.
“In Arkansas, we will not have mask or vaccine mandates. We will not shut down churches or schools. And we will move beyond COVID.” Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.
“I stand for freedom and it’s time to get back to normal.” she added.
See her tweet below!
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
If they can hide their dope deaths as covid deaths i see no reason to not use their dope deaths as vax deaths.