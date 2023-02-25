JUST IN! Alex Jones Says DOJ Showed Up at His Bankruptcy Hearing and Accused Him of Hiding Assets in His Cat ‘Mooshu’ (VIDEO)

It’s not often that we don’t have something to say, but in this situation, we’re not only speechless, but we yet again believe our friend Alex Jones.

Alex Jones says that the Department of Justice showed up at his bankruptcy hearing on Thursday and complained that he had bought an expensive cat to hide some of his cash. This is absolutely hilarious, and we believe it’s 100% true.

“I’m in a bankruptcy hearing, personal and corporate for InfoWars, and the Justice Department is involved, they asked me to be ordered me to be in a hearing today. And they spent probably five minutes of the meeting that was over three hours long, on the cat. This is Mooshu, my 5-year-old daughter named Mooshu almost two years ago. And they wanted to know if assets were hidden in the cat, the cat was like $2,000 and it is a rag doll cat and we really do love it. But they were very serious about the cat and its’ value and they want the cat for the Sandy Hook families.

Jones Continued…

“The deals broke, you guys aren’t getting the cat.”

“This is next level, this is harassment, no ones ever heard of this, my lawyers have never heard of this, this is just insane.

Folks, Alex Jones isn’t wrong if this is true, its insane!

Watch the video below!

WATCH:

WOW: Alex Jokes Says the Department of Justice showed up at his bankruptcy hearing and accused him of hiding assets in his cat Mooshu! pic.twitter.com/l5R57pxeLw — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 25, 2023

