JUST IN: Active Shooter at Michigan State University- Police Release Photos of Shooter Still at Large [VIDEOS INSIDE]

A developing story as multiple reports of an active shooter on the campus of Michigan State University is unfolding.

Here’s what we know on the Michigan State University Shooting:

-At least 1 dead, multiple injured, after a shooting at Michigan State University campus in East Lansing, Michigan.

-Shooter is wearing a mask and is at large

-Multiple shooting scenes on campus

-FBY and ATF responding and assisting police

-Multiple shooting victims with life threatening injuries have been taken to hospitals for treatment.

Here is the original and “initial shots” fired call.

Police have released photos of the shooter who remains at large. Those in the area are to stay sheltered in place and keep their doors locked.

Here’s a video shot from one of the dorm rooms at Michigan State University.

This is a developing story and we will update it accordingly. Sending prayers to all of those involved from First Responders to those on campus.

