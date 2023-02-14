JUST IN: Active Shooter at Michigan State University- Police Release Photos of Shooter Still at Large [VIDEOS INSIDE]

A developing story as multiple reports of an active shooter on the campus of Michigan State University is unfolding.

Here’s what we know on the Michigan State University Shooting:

-At least 1 dead, multiple injured, after a shooting at Michigan State University campus in East Lansing, Michigan.

-Shooter is wearing a mask and is at large

-Multiple shooting scenes on campus

-FBY and ATF responding and assisting police

-Multiple shooting victims with life threatening injuries have been taken to hospitals for treatment.

Manhunt underway for a "black male, shorter in stature wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a ball cap" suspect at Michigan State University.



Multiple casualties reported. Developing…pic.twitter.com/3gyzAEdoLh — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 14, 2023

Here is the original and “initial shots” fired call.

🚨#BREAKING: This is the initial 'shots fired' call on Michigan State University campus captured on @Broadcastify. pic.twitter.com/roBl89R2Rs — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2023

Police have released photos of the shooter who remains at large. Those in the area are to stay sheltered in place and keep their doors locked.

🚨#BREAKING: Police have just a Photo released of Michigan State University shooting suspect. Call 911 if seen.



📌#EastLansing | #Michigan



Police have just released photos of the active shooter suspect. The shooter is a Black male, shorter in stature, with red shoes, a jean… https://t.co/toDEMkutaL pic.twitter.com/2u1POM11sZ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2023

Here’s a video shot from one of the dorm rooms at Michigan State University.

BREAKING: Active Shooter on Michigan State University pic.twitter.com/UWvxrdlzmJ — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 14, 2023

This is a developing story and we will update it accordingly. Sending prayers to all of those involved from First Responders to those on campus.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



