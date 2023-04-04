JUST IN: 9th Circuit Court Awards Trump $121,962.56 in Attorney Fees from Stormy Daniels in Addition to $500K She Already Owes Him

Not all is lost today in America, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has awarded President Donald J. Trump $121,962.56 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels, in addition to $500,000 she already owes him.

Eric Trump broke the news on social media.

BREAKING!!! the 9th Circuit just awarded Trump $121,962.56 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels. Order just released. This in addition to the roughly $500k she already owes him. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 4, 2023

More details on the victory below:

Congratulations to President Trump on this final attorney fee victory in his favor this morning. Collectively, our firm obtained over $600,000 in attorney fee awards in his favor in the meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels. https://t.co/ld7SVvZOp6 pic.twitter.com/1b5P3flxFb — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) April 4, 2023

It's my six hours that's going to break her 😂 pic.twitter.com/qbgeNmlZKM — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) April 4, 2023

Per @EricTrump — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 4, 2023

