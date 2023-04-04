News

JUST IN: 9th Circuit Court Awards Trump $121,962.56 in Attorney Fees from Stormy Daniels in Addition to $500K She Already Owes Him

by Brick Tamland - 1 Comment

Not all is lost today in America, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has awarded President Donald J. Trump $121,962.56 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels, in addition to $500,000 she already owes him.

Eric Trump broke the news on social media.

BREAKING!!! the 9th Circuit just awarded Trump $121,962.56 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels. Order just released. This in addition to the roughly $500k she already owes him.

More details on the victory below:

Brick Tamland

