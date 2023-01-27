JUST IN: 911 Call From the Night of the Attack on Paul Pelosi Has Been RELEASED, Sounds Like Ransom Attempt

The Paul Pelosi call from the night of the hammer attack has been released and it’s a doozy.

It sounds somewhat like a ransom call, as the attacker is telling Paul Pelosi what to say and do.

Pelosi adamantly says he doesn’t know who David DePape is, and the 911 dispatcher seems clueless that she’s talking to the husband of the Speaker of the House, which makes this call even more bizarre.

The interesting thing about all of this, is the Speaker’s House is guarded at all times, they are third in line to the presidency, so where is the security? Where were the ones guarding the house?

DePate says on the call “We’re friends” to which Pelosi seems upset about, and claims he doesn’t know DePape.

Pelosi seems very confused he says, “There’s a gentleman here who’s waiting on my wife to get back, she’s not going to be back for several days.”

The 911 dispatcher asks if Pelosi needs medical assistance, and he says “I don’t think so.”

Pelosi then asks “Is the Capitol Police around?”

Dispatcher: “No this is San Francisco police.”

Pelosi: “They are usually here at the house protecting my wife.”

Then the call gets even more strange.

“He thinks everything’s good, but I’ve got a problem. He thinks everything’s good.”

The clueless 911 dispatcher responds with “Okay, call us back if you change your mind..” Wait, what?

“This gentleman just came into the house, uh and he wants to wait here for my wife to come home.”

Dispatcher: “Do you know who the person is?”

“No, I don’t know who the person is, he’s telling me not to do anything.”

LISTEN BELOW:

JUST IN: Paul Pelosi 911 Call from the night of the attack RELEASED pic.twitter.com/c4pqdbcuGl — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 27, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



