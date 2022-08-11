Judge Who Signed Off on FBI Raid Made Anti-Trump Posts on Social Media

The federal judge who is reported to have signed off on the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid of President Trump’s Palm Beach resort home, and the 2nd White House when he was President, made anti-Trump remarks on social media.

As reported first here at The DC Patriot, Judge Bruce Reinhart had previously represented many of Jeffrey Epstein’s employees, the convicted pedophile and sex trafficker who “killed himself” in prison where the guards fell asleep and the cameras malfunctioned. If you believe that, you probably believe the FBI raid on Trump was justified, so stop reading.

Reinhart also donated to former President Barack Obama’s presidential campaign and gave money to political opponents of Donald Trump during the 2016 election, including Jeb Bush.

Now why would it at all be surprising to find out that the same judge made disparaging remarks about President Trump on Facebook? It wouldn’t would it?

BREAKING: Judge who signed off on Trump raid has anti-Trump posts and shared content from ‘WokeFolks’ pic.twitter.com/fVVdahAzgc — MAGA Warlord Poso ⚔️ (@JackPosobiec) August 10, 2022

In one post, Reinhart praised former Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis by quoting Robert Reich who said, “Donald Trump doesn’t have the moral stature to kiss John Lewis’s feet.”

Reinhart also betrayed his disdain for Trump by revealing that he tried to ‘ignore’ the then President-elect’s tweets.

“I’m sure the judge took this matter very seriously”



The judge: pic.twitter.com/doWMt6NDU1 — MAGA Warlord Poso ⚔️ (@JackPosobiec) August 9, 2022

In another post shared by Reinhart, the judge shared a viral video about white privilege from an account called ‘Woke Folks’.

Reinhart’s anti-Trump sentiments bolster Trump’s assertion that the raid on his property, carried out by “arrogant” FBI agents who even ransacked Melania’s wardrobe, was a coordinated political attack and a total abuse of justice.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...