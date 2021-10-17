Judge Temporarily Stops New York’s Vaccine Mandate For Healthcare Workers Citing US Constitution

A federal judge has stopped a New York Vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and sided with 17 healthcare workers who sued over the New York State vaccine mandate.

The mandate of course would have lead to over 75,000 unemployed who were refusing the controversial vaccines.

Hurd granted an injunction against the mandate starting immediately while the case is tried.

He wrote, “There is no adequate explanation from defendants,” meaning the state, “about why the ‘reasonable accommodation’ that must be extended to a medically exempt health care worker under 2.61 could not similarly be extended to a healthcare worker with a sincere religious objection.”

New York is now barred from enforcing any requirement that employees deny religious exemptions to the Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Hurd: “Unlike other judges who have heard similar cases about vaccine mandates, Judge Hurd” broke with the norm by prioritizing the U.S. Constitution. “The public interest lies with enforcing the guarantees enshrined in the Constitution and federal anti-discrimination law.”

The New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a liberal who replaced Cuomo amid his scandal vowed to fight for the mandates, “I stand behind this mandate, and I will fight this decision in court,” said Hochul.

New York Governor candidate Andrew Giuliani, the son of legendary New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, has made opposition to vaccine passports and mandates a central part of his campaign. Last month he appeared at a protest against the passport and mandate. “Government should not be involved in this decision, government has no place in this decision, political candidates do not belong in this decision,” said Giuliani.

“This has to be a personal choice, this has to be, and it has to be something that you end up talking with your doctors about and you make that decision based on the data and based on the science, not based off of political pressure.” He added, “It’s horrendous, this is beyond disgusting, this doesn’t even feel like America anymore.”

