Judge Sentences Democrat Mega Donor Alex Murdaugh to TWO Life Sentences for Murders of Wife and Son as He Defiantly DENIES Killings [VIDEO]

Thursday disgraced South Carolina power attorney and Democrat mega donor Richard “Alex” Murdaugh was found guilty by a jury of his peers for the double murder of his wife and son.

Friday morning justice and his sentence was handed out in the form of two life sentences in prisons and they will run consecutively per Judge Clifton Newman.

The sentence came the day after Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty of the murders of his wife, Maggie, 52, and son, Paul, 22.

Murdaugh faced two counts of murder and two weapons charges for the June 7, 2021 shooting near the dog kennels of the family’s, 1,770 acre hunting estate, and was convicted on all charges.

Alex Murdaugh defiantly denies killing as he is sentenced to two life terms https://t.co/aaqDF2qZBQ pic.twitter.com/6Yk4CBCtWS — New York Post (@nypost) March 3, 2023

Authorities said that he killed his wife and son as personal and financial struggles became overwhelming.

Prior to sentencing, Murdaugh addressed Judge Clinton Newman, saying, “I’m innocent. I would never hurt my wife Maggie. and I would never her my son ‘Paul Paul.'”

Before Murdaugh spoke, prosecutor Creighton Waters asked for two consecutive life sentences, calling Murdaugh a “cunning manipulator. A man who placed himself above all others, including his family.”

“A man like this man should never be allowed to be among free, law abiding citizens again,” Waters said, adding that during the trial, whenever Murdaugh would walk by him, he would stare him down.

Just before sentencing Murdaugh, Newman addressed him at length, saying, “I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttime when you’re attempting to go to sleep. I’m sure they come and visit you.”

After Murdaugh claimed he was innocent for the second time in the morning, Newman said, “It might not have been you. It might have been the monster you become. When you take 20, 40, 50, 60 opioid pills, maybe you become another person.”

Paul was shot in the chest and head with a shotgun at close range. Maggie was shot multiple times, including one shot in the back and additional shots while she was lying on the ground. She had been shot with 300 Blackout ammo from an AR-style rifle. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Thanks to our friends at People for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



