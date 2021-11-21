JUDGE SCHROEDER TELLS JURY: ‘IF THE MEDIA HARASSES YOU, LET ME KNOW AND I’MMA TAKE CARE OF IT’ (VIDEO)

After a stressful trial and media manipulation on all levels, as well as moronic groups like Antifa and BLM threatening them, the Kyle Rittenhouse jury is finally free to somewhat go back to their normal lives. However the threats were real, and the judge in the case has had enough.

After the long deliberation, Judge Schroeder, before dismissing the jury, informed them that they have no obligation to speak with the media and to inform the court of the media harasses them for statements or appearances.

“You’re never under any obligation to discuss any aspect of this case with anyone. You’re welcome to do so as little or as much as you want. The media have requested–a number of media sources have requested the ability to talk to you, and they have been allowed to present presentations to you that you’ll get in writing, and it’s entirely up to you whether you want to contact them. They are not to contact you. If anyone does contact you, just tell them you are not interested in discussing it if that’s the case. And if anyone persists in doing so, report that to us, and it will be addressed. I assure you.”

Judge Schroeder tells the jury to inform him if they're being harassed by the media or if their safety is threatened. pic.twitter.com/FZKV9QH2yK — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 19, 2021

There is little doubt the media will swarm and harass these men and women of the jury, I mean they were literally following the jury bus for the love of God. We love this judge though, don’t you America!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...