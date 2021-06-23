Judge Rules for Cruise Lines, DeSantis in HUGE Win Against CDC Overreach

A federal judge in Florida has ruled in a huge way giving victory to not only a Cruise Line, but Governor Ron DeSantis. This is a massive win for those looking for some sort of resemblance to Freedom and American Liberty returning.

Judge Steven Merryday of the Middle District of Florida sided with the State of Florida in a ruling against the CDC’s “sailing orders” that were strongly hampering Florida’s cruise industry.

“Never has CDC implemented measures as extensive, disabling, and exclusive as those under review in this action,” Merryday wrote in his ruling. Among the CDC’s strictest orders was a stipulation that 98 percent of crew members and 95 percent of passengers be vaccinated, according to WFLA-TV.

“This order finds that Florida is highly likely to prevail on the merits of the claim that CDC’s conditional sailing order and the implementing orders exceed the authority delegated to CDC.”

Furthermore, Merryday approved the state’s motion for a preliminary injunction suspending the mandatory guidelines for cruise ships, noting that the CDC is “preliminarily enjoined from enforcing against a cruise ship arriving in, within, or departing from a port in Florida the conditional sailing order and the later measures.”

The judge continued to note that the order is in place until July 18 and will only persist thereafter as “only a non-binding ‘consideration,’ ‘recommendation’ or ‘guideline.'”

If the CDC wants to fight it with its already broad power hungry overreach, which seems they will as most tyrants do, they can propose a “narrower injection” before July 2 that allows cruise ships to sail.

Governor DeSantis made the following statement celebrating the courts ruling.

“The CDC has been wrong all along, and they knew it,” DeSantis said. “The CDC and the Biden Administration concocted a plan to sink the cruise industry, hiding behind bureaucratic delay and lawsuits. Today, we are securing this victory for Florida families, for the cruise industry, and for every state that wants to preserve its rights in the face of unprecedented federal overreach.”

A huge win for Liberty and the good guys America! The CDC was never meant to be a legislative body that dictated American freedoms, and every overreach they make is completely unconstitutional.

