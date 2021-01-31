Judge Orders Trump Organization to Hand Over Documents to New York Attorney General

A judge in New York has ordered the attorneys of the Trump Organization to give unprivileged documents to the states Attorney General by February 4th in the latest bullying of the judicial system against the Trump family.

The order came down on Friday as part of New York AG Letitia James supposed broader investigation into whether Trump illegally altered the value of his assets, an allegation which surfaced from Michael Cohen his former attorney back in 2019.

The states’s Supreme Court reviewed the documents submitted by the firm of Morgan, Lewis, and Bokius LLP.

“Morgan Lewis is hereby ordered to produce to petitioner, by February 4, 2021, all documents marked ‘not privileged’ by this court in the privilege log being emailed today under separate cover to all parties,” read Friday’s order from Judge Arthur Engoron.

“Once again, justice and the rule of law prevailed,” James said at the time. “We will immediately move to ensure that the Trump Organization complies with the court’s order and submits records related to our investigation. My office’s ongoing investigation will continue, as we continue to follow the facts wherever they may lead.”

James had also subpoenaed Eric Trump, the former president’s son, and Engoron backed her in a decision from September.

Thanks to Fox News and the AP for contributing to this report.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...