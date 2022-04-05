Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson One Step Closer to Supreme Court as She Clears Latest Hurdle with Help from Schumer

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has advanced a step closer to being confirmed as a justice on Monday. The Senate had to vote to break a judiciary committee deadlocked on a party-line vote, sending it to the full Senate​ for consideration.

Earlier on Monday the committee voted 11-11 on Jackson’s nomination, with all Democrats on the panel voting in favor, with all the Republicans voting against. The tie forced Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to hold another vote to push Jackson’s nomination forward, by filing what’s called a motion to discharge the committee.



The motion to discharge the committee breaks the Judiciary Committee deadlock by moving the nomination forward and sends it to the full Senate for consideration.



The Senate voted 53-47 to discharge President Biden’s nominee to the Senate floor for the vote of all 100 Senators on Monday evening. Republican Senators Susan Collins (ME), Lisa Murkowski (AK) and Mitt Romney (UT) all voted for Jackson. Both Collins and Murkowski supported Jackson’s confirmation last year to her current seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.



She would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s high court and could be confirmed by the end of this week, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.



Her confirmation will not change the court’s current 6-3 conservative majority.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...