Judge Dismisses Vindman Lawsuit Against President Trump

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit that had been filed by disgraced former National Security Council aide Alexander Vindman against former President Donald J. Trump.

Politico reports that Vindman’s lawsuit, which claims that he had his civil rights violated by several top Trump Administration officials, was thrown out by Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Courts.

Vindman specifically named Donald Trump Jr, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, along with former Deputy White House Communications Director Julia Hahn as the officials who he believed smeared him publicly.

Boasberg, however determined that Mr. Vindman did not have a legal basis to sue the four officials under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, declaring that “political hackery alone does not violate” that law.

The Obama appointed Boasberg hinted as support for Mr. Vindman’s overall cause despite the lack of a legal standing. Boasberg added that “the court does not decide the validity of those attacks, regardless of whether some were outside the bounds of appropriate political discourse.”

Boasberg openly compared Mr. Vindman’s lawsuit to a similar case brought against President Trump by rioters who falsely claimed to have been attacked by police as they were cleared out of Lafayette Square in June of 2020. President Trump then walked across the square with several top officials from the Administration to stand in front of the St. John’s Episcopal Church, showing solidarity after the historic church had been attacked and almost burned down by rioters the previous night.

The judge threw out that lawsuit, Boasberg pointed out, “held that those plaintiffs had alleged facts that, if true, showed only that the defendants were communicating with each other to jointly clear the square — not that they had formed an unlawful agreement to violate the plaintiffs’ rights based on membership in a protected class.”

Vindman was the leaker of the phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky back in 2019 that caused the mainstream media and Democrats to have another “gotcha moment” despite Biden doing exactly what they accused Trump of doing.

