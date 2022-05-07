Judge Dismisses Marjorie Taylor Greene CASE of Insurrection or Rebellion as Justice Prevails

Congratulations to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene @mtg4america of Georgia who was accused of false charges of involvement in the January 6, 2021 event that the Democratic Party FALSLY labeled as an insurrection has had her case dismissed by the judge in the case.

It was also the FBI that determined the event was NOT an insurrection after their investigation into the rally that same day and subsequent protest that resulted in trespassing and violence at the Capitol.

The goal of the false allegations against MTG was to execute an unethical political move to prevent her from keeping her Congressional seat.

If convicted the 14th amendment would have kept her from ever running for office again. This is an egregious long line of examples Democrats are using to attain power and defeat their political rivals.

