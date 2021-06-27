Judge Dismisses Fulton County (Atlanta) Georgia from Election Lawsuit Audit Case

Judge Brian Amero has ruled in favor of Fulton County election workers in a ruling that literally puts the entire county’s election audit in limbo as to whether it can proceed or not. The legal determination was made late Thursday night.

“A judge dismissed most of a lawsuit Thursday seeking a deep inspection of Fulton County absentee ballots from last year’s presidential election, a review pursued by voters trying to find fraud,” the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

“Superior Court Judge Brian Amero’s ruling jeopardizes the prospects for the ballot inspection to continue, though a plaintiff in the lawsuit said he believes it will soon move forward,” the report added.

The case was brought to the courts by Garland Favorito and now hangs by a thread on ‘discover’ to determine if Fulton County election workers, the defendants in the case, scanned absentee ballots multiple times through tabulators, as appeared to be the case with what was seen with State Farm Arena’s CCTV video surveillance from election night.

An attorney for the Fulton elections board said the ruling prevents the possibility for an in-person review of absentee ballots using high-powered microscopes in the Georgia World Congress Center, as sought by those who believe fraud resulted in Democrat Joe Biden’s 12,000-vote win over Republican Donald Trump.

“That litigation is finished,” said Don Samuel, a prominent Atlanta attorney hired by the Fulton elections board. “Is there going to be an audit? Not right now … There’s no discovery permitted. There’s no lawsuit pending anymore.”

Somehow though, the plaintiff Favorito argued that the ruling contained a victory that should be seen as a silver lining.

“Favorito plans to submit a ballot inspection plan next week based on the judge’s order in May to unseal absentee ballots, allowing for high-resolution re-scans of ballots and an in-person review,” AJC noted.

“We just want Fulton to be held responsible,” Favorito said. “We could be moving forward any time now unless they try to stall again. Fulton may make a new desperation move to postpone it.”

According to Kyle Becker from Becker News, the case can now proceed given that the ballots were unsealed and copies of the ballots could be provided under discovery, Georgia election observer Crystal Carter noted.

The parties now are listed as Alex Wan, Mark Wingate, Kathleen Ruth, Vernetta Nuriddin, and Aaron Johnson. These individuals will not have “sovereign immunity.”

“We are uncertain as to the weight and value of our vote, my clients’ votes, going forward,” the claimants argued. “And that’s what we are trying to address. We are not trying to address the results of the November election.”

“We have asked to see the ballots,” the lawyer continued. “Because we think that’s the best evidence to show that this kind of conduct didn’t occur and won’t occur in the future.”

The Fulton County defense claimed there is no “current controversy.” They also claimed there is nothing for the court to adjudicate.

“We agree with that. We will not count counterfeit ballots in future elections,” the Fulton County defense conceded. “Even if we were to assume for the sake of argument that they were right, that they were counted in the past, and we are not admitting that, we agree you can’t count counterfeit ballots. You can’t scan absentee ballots twice. You can’t count somebody’s vote twice.”

So basically, they’re saying look we’re not going to investigate fraud, but we agree fraud is wrong if it happened. You can’t even make this level of stupidity up America.

The lawyers also claimed sovereign immunity to keep the ballots from being subpoenaed for discovery. The judge in the case obviously agreed and essentially ruled that the state cannot be compelled to show independent parties the ballots case in the election were valid at all. Unbelievable isn’t it?

