Judge DENIES Jussie Smollett’s Latest Attempt to Dismiss Criminal Charges Against Him, NO CAMERAS Allowed at Trial Next Month

The Cook County judge on Friday has said he’s had enough of Jussie Smollett’s attempt to dodge justice for the racial driven false hate crime that he tried to pull off for attention in 2019.

The judge said on Friday that he has denied the attempt by the former “Empire” actor’s attorneys to get the case dismissed. Which is the right move, this clown should face justice for the fake hate crime hoax he tried to pull off.

Judge James Linn also said there will be “no cameras of any sort” allowed in the courtroom for Smollett’s trial, which is expected to start on November 29.

The argument was that the case should be thrown out because of Smollett’s prior agreement and the state’s attorney’s office if he paid the fine and did community service. A sweetheart of a deal because of the DA’s relationship with Michelle Obama and trying to cover up what Smollett actually tried to do.

In January 2019, Smollett, who is Black and gay, claimed he was jumped by two masked white men who shouted homophobic and racist slurs while punching him and pulling a thin rope noose over his head on his way home from a Subway restaurant.

He was later accused of making a false report to Chicago police and was indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying about being attacked. But weeks later, prosecutors suddenly announced they would be dropping the charges.

Nearly a year later, Smollett was indicted again by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, who has criticized Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx’s decision to dismiss the initial charges.

“Judge, that is very dangerous,” Uche said about that agreement having been thrown out when Webb was appointed by Judge Michael Toomin. “A deal is a deal. That’s an ancient principle. … How in the world are we here today?” Uche added.

Linn said he agreed Smollett’s case was a “unique circumstance” but said Toomin had ruled clearly that the prior proceedings were effectively void because of issues with Foxx’s earlier recusal in the case and denied the defense’s motion.

Linn denied that motion then, saying the agreement Smollett reached with prosecutors in 2019 was not considered punishment, because the actor never admitted wrongdoing.

This is going be popcorn worthy America. Is one of the darlings of the left who lied and tried to frame an entire segment of the population to advance their careers going to finally face justice?

Thanks to our friends at the Chicago Sun Times for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...