Judge Confirms Dozens of EMPTY Folders Bearing ‘Classified’ Markings Seized From Mar-a-Lago Were Ones in Photographs FBI Leaked

Newly unsealed documents have revealed that the FBI agents took numerous personal items out of Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago including photographs, magazines, clothing, books, and empty folders with classified markings. This is absolutely ridiculous.

The inventory list was unsealed by a federal judge on Friday and the items taken during the raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion were extensive.

Among them were 47 empty folders bearing classified markings, although the folders had nothing inside them, according to the document.

The Florida Southern District Court also confirmed that the empty files were the same ones photographed littered across the floor which the liberal mainstream media jumped all over. Again, proof that the FBI and Department of Justice are a sham and working with the liberal mainstream media. Absolutely disgusting frauds, all of them.

This of course caused the liberal media to claim that Trump was hiding classified government documents, my God these people are insufferable.

There were around 86 empty folders in total, most of which displayed labels like “Top Secret” but contained no documents.

New: The inventory list of materials seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, and the first thing that caught my attention was the 43 empty folders with classified banners. pic.twitter.com/TJmR2sAiAW — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) September 2, 2022

Trump took o social media last week to say that the FBI had purposefully and willfully tried to make it look as though he was hiding documents, or he had thrown them over the floor himself. He posted the FBI’s photograph of the files and said:

“There seems to be confusion as to the “picture” where documents were sloppily thrown on the floor and then released photographically for the world to see, as if that’s what the FBI found when they broke into my home. Wrong!” he wrote on his Truth Social page on Thursday.

“They took them out of cartons and spread them around on the carpet, making it look like a big “find” for them. They dropped them, not me – Very deceiving… And remember, we could have NO representative, including lawyers, present during the Raid. They were told to wait outside”.

Trump also posted a meme on his Truth Social platform where he mocked the left for continuously trying to cancel him.

Agents also seized 11,198 government documents which did not contain any classified markings or labels. So why take them? That in itself should be against the warrant and affidavit filed by the FBI. Hey also took more than 1,500 news articles and clippings from the property and Trump said the FBI agents had “rummaged” through Melania’s clothes.

“The whole World was watching as the FBI rummaged through the house, including the former First Lady’s closets (and clothing!), alone and unchecked,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“They even demanded that the security cameras be turned off (we refused), but there was no way of knowing if what they took was legitimate, or was there a ‘plant?’ This was, after all, the FBI!”

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon ruled yesterday that she will grant a Special Master which is a neutral party to go through the documents as the 45th President and his attorneys have been requesting. The FBI, Department of Justice, Mainstream Media, and liberal talking heads are now losing their minds, because why would you be fair and balanced in a court of law in America as the constitution refers to.

