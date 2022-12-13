Judd Saul: Muslims Slaughtering Christians in Nigeria Should be a Wake Up Call to America [VIDEO]

Many of you know Judd Saul the documentarian, whose documentary Enemies Within The Church has exposed the widespread corruption and Marxist infiltration into the Evangelical Church. However, there’s another organization that Judd runs that is even more important.

Equipping the Persecuted is a hands-on organization that assists Christians in Nigeria after they’ve experienced the unthinkable persecution at the hands of Muslims. While the Left has continually tried to gaslight America into believe that Islam is a religion of peace, their actions around the world prove otherwise.

As Judd Saul explained during my conversation with him on today’s episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Islam is only peaceful while they are in the minority. Once they gain power and have a majority, they flip the switch and their motto becomes “Convert or Die.”

This is evidenced by what is happening in Nigeria, where the Muslims are going into Christian villages and literally slaughtering as many Christians as possible, burning their buildings and supplies to the ground and leaving countless widows and orphans behind. This is a genocide that American Christians try to pretend is not actually happening.

That’s where Judd’s organization, Equipping the Persecuted springs into action. Once they get the word that another attack has happened, they are on the ground providing support within 48 hours with resources, assistance and training. Whether it’s food, rebuilding the village or providing security training to ensure they can defend themselves from future attacks, this organization is on the ground fighting the good fight.

As Christians, we need to do everything we can to help these persecuted brothers and sisters in Christ. Getting involved with an organization like Equipping the Persecuted is vitally important, and we can’t just stick our head in the sand, pretending like these atrocities aren’t happening.

We should also let this be a warning to us here in America. Nigerian Christians have told Judd that before these attacks happened, their Muslim neighbors were peaceful and friendly. However, the day of the attack, these Muslim villagers were shockingly missing… nowhere to be seen.

This is evidence that even the “peaceful” Muslims are on the side of the violent “extremists.” Individual Muslims can be decent good people, but the group as a whole needs to be seen for what it is… a violent intolerant religion that hates Christians and infidels to the point of justifying their slaughtering.

I strongly encourage you to get involved with Equipping the Persecuted. If you can donate, please do so at https://equippingthepersecuted.org.

You can watch Judd’s documentary exposing the Marxist infiltration into the Evangelical Church, Enemies Within The Church, at https://enemieswithinthechurch.com.

And finally, if you want more information about how the Marxists have hijacked the church for the purposes of conquering America, order the book Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America. I was the General Editor and co-author of this book, which also includes authors like Pastor Greg Locke, Denise McAllister, Dr Michael Brown and Pastor Cary Gordon. You can order that book at https://jeffdornik.com/store.

