JOURNALISTS AND AMERICANS IN GENERAL TIRED OF BIDEN’S LACK OF RESPONSE TO THEIR QUESTIONS

On Thursday, last week, as Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, was leaving her briefing when she was challenged by journalists over their restricted opportunity to pose questions to President Joe Biden.

Their confrontation with Jean-Pierre was about their concern of the limited press access they were being allowed, especially during visits by foreign leaders to the president.

We Americans have all seen the president ignore questions after almost every speech, where he just says no questions, and exits the area.

Jean-Pierre responded to the confrontational question by one reported who said, “But he doesn’t answer questions,” saying “That’s not true, he’s answered questions.”

Another reported shouted, “The press is always shouted down when we’re in the Oval Office,” while another reported said during the media frenzy, “They always shout at us to get out.”

It is so true and reporters and Americans are tired of the Biden administration’s constant refusal to answer questions from the press. Not unusual as shown in the picture above where President Bided refused to take reporter questions at a St. Patrick’s Day meting with visiting Irish leader Leo Varadkar on Friday.

Jean-Pierre says the press is allowed to ask questions "every time a head of state visits."



Multiple reporters correct her, saying Biden "never answers questions," "we get yelled at," and "the press is always shouted down." KJP laughs nervously pic.twitter.com/HqQqub0kRa — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 16, 2023

President Joe Biden is shirking his responsibility to keep Americans informed. Not surprising, though.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

