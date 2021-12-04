Josh Barnett and David Jose: Everyone’s Ignoring That Our Founding Fathers Wrote How To Fix The 2020 Election

This episode of The Jeff Dornik Show is an epic one that will truly blow your mind once you understand what’s actually written into the Constitution.

Listen to the show on iTunes!

There are a lot of conservatives that talk a big game. However, there’s rarely any action. Congressional Candidate Josh Barnett and David Jose break that mold, leading the charge to force the Arizona Audit and protecting businesses from the tyrannical lockdown mandates. They are doers, not just talkers, which sets them apart from the rest of the politicians and conservative commentators.



This duo os Josh and David have gotten actual results. They’ve helped hundreds of businesses become private members associations, which allowed them to stay open throughout the covid lockdowns… even in the Communist State of California. They are also behind making the Arizona Audits happen through their effective and constitutional strategy using affidavits, ultimately forcing the hand of the Arizona Senate.



They’ve documented their experiences in the new book they co-authored together called Saving America: The True Story Of How A Gym Owner And A Man From The Ghetto Helped Save Our Republic. I can honestly say that they have taken more actionable steps to save America than I can think of.



My conversation with these two American Patriots went from an interview about their book to an epic deep dive into our what Founding Fathers wrote into the United States Constitution and our state constitutions that tells us exactly how we remedy the stolen election of 2020.



For example, in the Virginia Constitution, the Preamble of Article I states, “A DECLARATION OF RIGHTS made by the good people of Virginia in the exercise of their sovereign powers, which rights do pertain to them and their posterity, as the basis and foundation of government.” This clearly states that we, the people, established the government and they cannot take away our rights.



Then, in Section 1, it’s written, “That all men are by nature equally free and independent and have certain inherent rights, of which, when they enter into a state of society, they cannot, by any compact, deprive or divest their posterity; namely, the enjoyment of life and liberty, with the means of acquiring and possessing property, and pursuing and obtaining happiness and safety.”



Section 1 shows us clearly that our own government is violating its role. The Virginia state Constitution declares that “all men are by nature equally free and independent” from government. Again, the government works on our behalf, not the other way around.



This is important to understand as we face the covid-19 mandates, which are not laws. The government is not only violating the US Constitution, but their own state constitutions, as well.



Then, we get down to the 2020 Election that was clearly stolen from Donald Trump. Section 3 states: “whenever any government shall be found inadequate or contrary to these purposes, a majority of the community hath an indubitable, inalienable, and indefeasible right to reform, alter, or abolish it, in such manner as shall be judged most conducive to the public weal.”



Think about the implications of this section of the Virigina Constitution. Whenever ANY government is “inadequate” and not fulfilling its purpose, “a majority of the community hath an indubitable, inalienable, and indefeasible right to reform, alter, or abolish it.”



I think we can all clearly see that our government is inadequate and not fulfilling its role in protecting our Constitutional Rights and the ensuring Election Integrity. As such, the Virginia Constitution clearly says that the remedy is to “reform, alter or abolish” the government, as long as “a majority of the community” agrees.



Here’s why this is so important. Once you understand your rights under the Constitution, you are no longer under the tyranny of our supposedly elected leaders. Think about it… our founders gave us the remedy for a fraudulent and out-of-control government. The answer is us.



If our leaders are implementing mandates or even laws that violate the Constitution, we are under no legal compulsion to submit. We are free, as specified in both the United States Constitution and our state constitutions.

The key is to first educate yourself on what the laws and the constitution actually state. Then, when they come after you demanding you comply to their illegitimate “authority”, you can articulate exactly why you are refusing to submit to their tyranny.



The government has no authority to force you to take a Vance. It also does not have the ability to put conditions on your constitutional rights, such as the right to peaceably assemble. It cannot violate your freedom of religion. They cannot allow fraudulent elections to stand, as that is a direct violation of your right to vote and a stripping away of your voice in the Republic that is America.



It all boils down to this… you are the answer. You don’t like what the government is doing? You have a say in what happens next. Get educated on not only the US Constitution, but your state constitution. Know that document inside and out. Educate those around you about their rights.



Then organize and understand we do have the power to check our own government. It’s literally written into our founding documents.



Our Founders were smart people. They saw 2021 coming. They knew that sinful people could hijack the American experiment and weaponize the government for ultimate power. To thwart this, they wrote into the founding documents this concept of checks and balances.



The government works for you, you don’t work for the government. It’s time we remember that.



Order your copy of Josh and David’s book Saving America: The True Story Of How A Gym Owner And A Man From The Ghetto Helped Save Our Republic on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/Saving-America-Ghetto-Helped-Republic/dp/B09L3N6VNJ



Be sure to go to Josh Barnett’s campaign website and consider getting involved in his campaign and contributing if you can. You can do so at http://barnettforaz.com.

Sponsor:



With the Biden Administration taking every opportunity to usher in hyper-inflation, the dollar is more than likely continue to tank. Whether it’s the multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better “infrastructure bill” or raising minimum wage, all it’s doing is making the value of your dollar less stable. One of the things that financial experts consistently recommend is owning assets that will protect you from losing your life’s savings.



Talk to Our Gold Guy about whether investing in gold and precious metals is right for you. Ira is an America First patriot who intentionally sources his gold from right here in the United States and can answer any question you might have about whether investing in gold is the right move. Tell him that Jeff Dornik sent you and he’ll take great care of you. http://ourgoldguy.com

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...