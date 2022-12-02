Jon Gruden Considered Possible Replaces for Recently Fired College Head Coach

Jon Gruden resigned during the 2021 season from his job as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach, after leaked emails from over a decade ago were somehow found in the middle of his argument with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Shocker, Goodell seems like such a good dude.

It appeared that Gruden’s coaching career may be over. The emails were leaked to the media showing him using sexist, and racist language, but he apologized for it, and that’s however not allowed in the woke version of cancel culture America.

College Teams seem to be more forgiving than NFL teams as evidence of Hugh Freeze now landing a Power 5 major job at Auburn this week.

The Following is from Heavy.com:

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk recently floated the idea of Gruden returning to the Raiders if Josh McDaniels gets fired but that seems highly unlikely. Mark Davis is probably the only owner in the NFL that would even consider touching the coach. He’s most likely done coaching at the NFL level due to the lawsuit.

That won’t affect his ability to get a job in college and the perfect opening may have become available. The UNLV Rebels recently fired head coach Marcus Arroyo. With Las Vegas becoming a bigger and bigger sports town, the Rebels might want to go big with their next hire. Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal suggested that Gruden could be the perfect match.

UNLV wants to hire someone with previous successful head coaching experience and perhaps someone who has won at Allegiant Stadium? Maybe someone who is really, really interested in coaching again? What about Jon Gruden? — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) November 29, 2022

Gruden has already sold his Las Vegas home but could easily buy a new one. UNLV has had one winning season since 2001, so they’d be smart to toss a boatload of cash at the legendary coaching and football mind and see what he can do.

Gruden is a Super Bowl winning head coach and would be a home run hire in the world of college football.

Gruden got his coaching start as a college graduate assistant for Tennessee back in 1986. He spent the next few years in college before landing a job with the Green Bay Packers in 1992, helping to mould Brett Farve.

Gruden has been an NFL coach ever since. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you posted.

