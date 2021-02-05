[…] JOHNSON & JOHNSON REQUEST EMERGENCY USE FOR ITS ONE SHOT COVID-19 VACCINE […]

An emergency use application was filed by Johnson & Johnson on Thursday for authorization for its single-shot coronavirus vaccine, bringing it one step closer to helping the U.S. fight against the virus.



​The next step is for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to convene a meeting of its vaccine advisory panel to review the evidence, which could happen in as little as two weeks.

The company said it expects to supply 100 million doses to the U.S. in the first half of 2021 once approved. They said it is ready to begin shipping upon authorization.



“Upon authorization of our investigational COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, we are ready to begin shipping. With our submission to the FDA and our ongoing reviews with other health authorities around the world, we are working with great urgency to make our investigational vaccine available to the public as quickly as possible, Paul Stoffels, vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer, said in a statement.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, as opposed to the two dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, meaning it will be easier to distribute.



It is also much easier to store. The shot is estimated to remain stable for two years a -4 degrees Fahrenheit, and will remain stable for at least three months in most standard refrigerators at temperatures of 36 to 46 degrees.

