Johnson & Johnson Pause Could Hurt Efforts to Combat Vaccine Hesitancy Experts Say

As many of you know by now, the FDA and CDC both recommended a halt to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after multiple severe blood clots occurred.

Now experts are saying this will hurt to combat the already massive vaccine hesitancy from Americans and the world.

“I’d like to stress these events appear to be very rare,” said Acting FDA Commissioner said Dr. Janet Woodcock. “However, COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government and we take all reports of adverse events following vaccination very seriously.”

The six events appeared in the administration of 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson/Jannsen shots in the United States. The condition was fatal in one patient and another is in critical condition. Each woman was under 50 years old.

People who received the Johnson & Johnson/Jannsen shot are encouraged to monitor for symptoms and contact their health care provider if they experience severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination. These symptoms are different from the mild flu-like symptoms that many people experience in the days after getting the shot, health officials explained.

The combination of the stroke disorder, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) with low levels of blood platelets, or thrombocytopenia, caught regulators’ attention as a notable pattern. It was one that “looks very similar” to what European regulators saw in the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout last month, according to FDA officials.

The distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine was halted temporarily in Europe due to a potential link to rare blood clots and low platelets. The events resulted in more than a dozen fatalities. Both the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines use an adenovirus vector to deliver the genetic code.

U.S. officials assured the public that similar complications have not been associated with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which use an mRNA vector. European regulators reported several incidents of blood clotting episodes involving Moderna and Pfizer shots. In a Tuesday statement, Moderna reported there was no evidence of its shot being associated with thrombotic events.

