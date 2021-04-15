Johnson & Johnson Discards Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines That Failed Quality Checks

Johnson and Johnson has now confirmed that it discarded a batch of COVID-19 vaccines following a mishap at a manufacturing site.

According to the company, a quality check at the Emergent BioSolutions manufacturing facility in Baltimore, Maryland “identified one batch of drug substance that did not meet quality standards.”

The company said the site has not yet been authorized to manufacture drug substance for the vaccine.

“This batch was never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of our manufacturing process,” it said in a press release.

The drug maker did not say how many doses of vaccine were impacted, but The New York Times reported that the ruined batch totaled 15 million doses.

Johnson & Johnson said it met its goal of delivering more than 20 million doses of its one-shot vaccine in the Unites States by the end of March. It has pledged to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June. Despite the mishap, the company said it plans to deliver an additional 24 million doses through April.

“Quality and safety continue to be our top priority,” Johnson & Johnson said. “Therefore, as we continue to work with FDA and Emergent toward the emergency use authorization of the Emergent Bayview Facility, Johnson & Johnson is providing additional experts in manufacturing, technical operations and quality to be on-site at Emergent to supervise, direct and support all manufacturing of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.”

Thanks to our friends at Healio.com for contributing to this article.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...