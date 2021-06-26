John McAfee’s Wife Claims US Government Wanted him to “Die in Prison” Just Days Before his Apparent Suicide

The wife of John McAfee is publicly claiming that the United States wanted the software icon and tycoon to “die in prison” — just three days before he was found hanged in his cell.

Janice McAfee made the damning and alarming statement Sunday in a Father’s Day post while her husband was in a Spanish jail in Barcelona awaiting extradition to the United States to face federal tax evasion charges.

“John’s honesty has often gotten him in trouble with corrupt governments and corrupt government officials because of his outspoken nature and his refusal to be extorted, intimidated or silenced,” wrote Janice, who first met McAfee while she was working as a prostitute.

“Now the US authorities are determined to have John die in prison to make an example of him for speaking out against the corruption within their government agencies,” she wrote.

Just within three days, McAfee was found dead in a Barcelona jail, with his death Wednesday deemed a suciide and foul play ruled out by Spanish authorities. No one in America is buying that McAfee committed suicide as he made multiple tweets over the last year saying the United States government wanted to kill him, he wasn’t suicidal, and he wasn’t Epsteined.

“Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine,” McAfee had earlier warned. You can read more about McAfee’s warnings HERE as previously reported by The DC Patriot.

His wife’s messages continued to insist that there was “

“no hope of him ever [to] have a fair trial in America because there is no longer any justice in America.”

“You either play ball or get f**Ked. Those are literally the only options now,” she wrote.

“Before you were innocent until proven guilty but somehow that has changed to guilty until proven innocent,” she complained.

“Now anyone can level the most heinous accusations against you without any proof and having no basis in reality but in the court of public opinion, you are tried, convicted, found guilty and your life irreparably destroyed, all before having your day in court,” she said.

“These eight months John has spent in prison in Spain have been especially hard on his overall health both mentally and physically, as well as financially, but he is undeterred from continuing to speak truth to power,” she insisted.

She signed off, “Happy Father’s Day John David, Father of many, loved by few.”

