John McAfee Makes Multiple Eerie Tweets Saying He’s NOT Suicidal, Says US Government Wants Him Dead

The number of high profile billionaires who continue to be suicided at the hands of the United States government is becoming alarming. It’s literally out of control at this point America.

The founder of McAfee Antivirus software, a company in its prime worth almost $10 Billion, was apparently found dead of an “apparent suicide” in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday as you know by now. However, McAfee, who’s been speaking out about the Deep State and United States government for years has multiple tweets and videos talking about how he isn’t suicidal, and how the United States government wants him dead.

Check out all of the tweets below.

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: "We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself". I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq🙂 pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

Here’s John just a few days before his death talking about the corruption of the American government.

In a democracy, power is given not taken.



But it is still power.



Love, compassion, caring have no use for it. But it is fuel for greed, hostility, jealousy…



All power corrupts.



Take care which powers you allow a democracy to wield. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 18, 2021

Here’s McAfee talking about how foreign agents are implemented and infiltrating Big Tech.

I discussed in my last tech tweet https://t.co/VxlUMZn2db how foreign agents using social engineering can be inserted into operating systems departments as software engineers.



Far more important is placing development managers into such departments. Here's how its done: pic.twitter.com/y84j6P8H2q — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 9, 2021

Here he is yet again, explaining how Iran was basically hacked.

Iran's centrifuge project was destroyed by hidden code in spite of thorough system auditing and security procedures.



How is this possible?



I'll explain using an example and I'm challenging every covert agency to disprove the validity of this explanation. pic.twitter.com/PoSqhBY4X6 — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 2, 2021

The moral of this story is, John McAfee didn’t kill himself.

