John McAfee Makes Multiple Eerie Tweets Saying He’s NOT Suicidal, Says US Government Wants Him Dead

The number of high profile billionaires who continue to be suicided at the hands of the United States government is becoming alarming. It’s literally out of control at this point America.
The founder of McAfee Antivirus software, a company in its prime worth almost $10 Billion, was apparently found dead of an “apparent suicide” in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday as you know by now. However, McAfee, who’s been speaking out about the Deep State and United States government for years has multiple tweets and videos talking about how he isn’t suicidal, and how the United States government wants him dead.
Check out all of the tweets below.
Here’s John just a few days before his death talking about the corruption of the American government.
Here’s McAfee talking about how foreign agents are implemented and infiltrating Big Tech.
Here he is yet again, explaining how Iran was basically hacked.
The moral of this story is, John McAfee didn’t kill himself.