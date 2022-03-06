JOHN BRENNAN THREATENS PUTIN, SAYS ‘PUTIN’S DAYS ARE NUMBERED’ AS DC ELITES CONTINUE TO POKE NUCLEAR BEAR  

During a Thursday appearance on MSNBC, former CIA Director John Brennan speculated about the fall of Russian President Vladimir in the near future.​

Brennan commented, “Putin and other autocrats censor their countries’ media and use misinformation and disinformation to shape the minds and actions of their citizens.” He continued saying, “I think Putin fears the truth. Russian citizens will learn of the true events happening in Ukraine via social media and turn against him.”



He told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, This is where Mr. Putin has a vulnerability. Which is why also I think that, what worries me, is that I think Putin doesn’t see any option for him except to double down. He knows he’s not gonna be able to turn back the clock. He’s gonna be held to account for the death and destruction of Ukraine and so, therefore, Putin and his henchmen around him believe that the only option they have is to continue with this ferocious intensity in trying to devastate Ukraine.”



“This is only going to lead to, I think, Putin’s unraveling in terms of his position in the Russian government. I do believe that Putin’s days are numbered, and maybe in the double digits,” Brennan concluded.

