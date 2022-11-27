John Bolton and His Mustache Attack Trump Saying His Act is ‘Old and Tired,’ Claims Ron DeSantis is a ‘Fresh Face’

That’s right, the guy who is a neon Warhawk from hell is yet again attacking his old boss who fired him.

John Bolton and his illustrious mustache are now attacking former President Donald Trump and pushing for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to challenge him for the White House in 2024. No word on what DeSantis thinks of Bolton, but we’d guess he doesn’t care for him much more than Trump.

Trump has already announced he is running for President in 2024, DeSantis just won re-election for the Governorship of Florida just three weeks ago. There’s no doubt DeSantis is at least 6 months or more away from announcing assuming he even intends to. DeSantis has said time and time again that he will not run against Trump.

“[DeSantis has] had a very successful run as governor of Florida. He won re-election on Nov. 8 with a big majority. A lot of people look to him as the next generation candidate,” Bolton said in a recent interview with The Guardian. “That’s one of Trump’s biggest problems – his act is old and tired now.”

Bolton has never seen a country he wouldn’t like to bomb or invade, so it’s natural that the neocon nut job doesn’t like Trump who never started a conflict his entire time in the White House.

Bolton said people want to “just switch Trump off in their brain” and blamed Trump for the 2022 midterms being a red trickle instead of a red wave.

“There’s no doubt Trump’s endorsement in the primary can be very valuable to a candidate in the Republican party. But relying on that endorsement or trumpeting yourself as the Trump-endorsed candidate is poisonous in the general election. So if you actually want to win elections, Trump is not the answer,” Bolton said.

Bolton continued. “One question we asked was: do you want Trump or do you want a fresh face? I think in our last poll over 50% said they wanted a fresh face. That’s only going to continue. I personally don’t think Biden is going to end up running on the Democratic side and that’ll have an impact as well.”

“Even if they loved his style, loved his approach, loved his policies, loved everything about him, they don’t want to lose and the fear is, given the results on Nov. 8, that if he got the nomination, not only would he lose the general election, but he would take an awful lot of Republican candidates down with him,” Bolton told The Guardian.

Bolton was fired by Trump during his first term, and the former President blamed Bolton for bad advice and said in January of 2020, “If I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now.”

Bolton and his Mustache haven’t forgotten, and are now lashing out at the former President.

