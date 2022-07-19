Joe Scarborough Says Fox News Has Now Dumped the Trump Train for DeSantis Express in 2024

Good ole Morning Joe himself is working to push more divide among the America First and MAGA movements as he says Fox News has now dumped former President Donald J. Trump for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2024.

Scarborough the host of “Morning Joe” said on Monday that Fox News has begun to move away from “the Trump Train” and have now sided with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the upcoming GOP primaries in 2024.

Donald Trump is “really showing signs of weakness out there when you talk about fundraising; when you look at his candidates,” Scarborough said, according to Mediaite.

It looks as though all signs are pointing to the 45th President pushing to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidency in what many Americans hope will be an end to the disastrous Biden presidency and Democrat ran House and Senate that have decapitated Americans.

DeSantis doesn’t seem like he wants to run against Trump directly, so it would take something extraordinary for him to want to run against Trump in our opinion.

Trump has taken many shots at Fox News for their lack of coverage and unfair reporting of him since the 2020 election ended and Biden was sworn in January of 2021.

Thanks to our friends at DC Enquirer for contributing to this article.

