Joe Rogan: “Trump Will Run and ‘Probably Win’ in 2024” and “The Democrats F****D up Royally Making That Guy President”

Joe Rogan has had enough of the Democrats, and he’s been teeing off on them since fake news CNN accused him of taking a horse dewormer when he took Ivermectin and other preventative measures to beat Covid-19 in a matter of two to three days.

Rogan on his show this past week talked about the 2024 elections, and said that the 45th President is going to run, and he’s going to more than likely win.

Responding to his guest, who asked Rogan if he thought Trump would run again, the host said, “Oh yeah. He’s gonna 100% try. He’s probably going to win.”

Rogan continued, pointing out, “How is Joe Biden gonna win? How is it possible he’s gonna beat anybody? They’ve done a terrible job,” he said. “The Democrats F–ed up royally by making that guy the president.”

As for Kamala Harris, he also had little confidence stating,

“She would lose just as badly. She is the most hated Vice President according to the poll – the least liked, I should say, Vice President in 50 years.”

Rogan was speaking with his guest Amanda Knox, who was acquitted by an Italian Supreme Court after she had been accused of murder. The discussion took place on Rogan’s podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Spotify.

