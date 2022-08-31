Joe Rogan Says If You Were Outraged by Lockdowns and Covid-19 Restrictions ‘Vote Republican’ [VIDEO]

Joe Rogan recently sat down and interviewed Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Champion and future Hall of Fame Quarterback Aaron Rodgers as we first reported here at The DC Patriot.

In a must see interview, Rogan and Rodgers laid into the Covid-19 nonsense, restrictions, guidelines, and the rouse that was played in the American people and the world. But Rogan dropped an interesting line for a guy who normally stays out of politics.

While discussing COVID-19 restrictions in California and across the U.S., Rogan said that he hoped there were “lessons learned.”

“I hope there’s lessons learned in this,” Rogan said. “Because this is a new thing. We had never had this before. No one who is alive today had ever experienced a true pandemic. And I’m hoping that, now that this is over, people are going to, you know, recognize that some serious errors were made and not repeat those. That’s the best you can get out of it.”

He added that those who were forced to close their businesses during the pandemic and “lost everything that they ever worked for,” were “just going to be angry.”

Rodgers asked what Rogan would tell those people, and Rogan responded, “Vote Republican.”

Rodgers laughed and Rogan added that most of those people would be voting Republican anyway. The podcast host recently criticized Republicans for “removing freedoms” when it came to the conservative stance on abortion and gay marriage.

“It’s not just abortion rights, but now they’re going after gay marriage too, which is so strange to me… Marco Rubio is saying that it’s like a silly thing to argue about, to be concerned about, and some other senator, who is a gay woman, confronted him and she was furious at it. ‘Cause gay marriage is not silly, it’s marriage. It’s marriage for people that are homosexual and for them it’s important,” Rogan said in July.

The podcast host also said that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., had “reasonable policies” in response to the pandemic.

Rodgers came under fire after doing his own research and refusing to get the vaccine, and during the episode of The Joe Rogan Experience he unloaded on the idiocies the NFL did to those who were unvaccinated.

The CDC has recently changed the guidelines that unvaccinated now have the same protocols as vaccinated, proving yet again that 85% of America was duped and stupid. Stop listening to the media and the government and do your own research. You owe that much to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to you, in hopes you wouldn’t be a moron.

Thanks to our friends at Fox News for contributing to this article.

