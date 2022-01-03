Joe Rogan, Larry the Cable Guy, Zuby and Others Join GETTR as Twitter Bans Marjorie Taylor Greene and Censorship Intensifies

As Twitter continues to ban those for telling the truth, countless conservatives, independents, and even liberals are moving to GETTR.

One of the biggest to make the move on Sunday was America’s biggest podcaster Joe Rogan. Rogan also the voice of the UFC, and a world renowned host and comedian joined the platform early Sunday afternoon.

“Just in case shit over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well. Rejoice!” Rogan wrote on his GETTR account Sunday afternoon.

Twitter in the last few weeks has banned Matt Couch, Melissa Tate, Dr. Robert Malone, and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Rogan interviewed Dr. Malone on December 30 in one of the most listened to podcasts in history, you can listen to it HERE.

“They removed you for not going along with whatever the tech narrative is, because tech clearly has a censorship agenda when it comes to COVID in terms of treatment, in terms of the— whether or not you’re promoting what they would call vaccine hesitancy, they can ban you for that, they can ban you for in their eyes, what they think is a justifiable offense,” Rogan told Malone.

“I try really hard to give people the information and help them to think, not to tell them what to think. Okay? But the point is if I’m not — if it’s not okay for me to be part of the conversation, even though I’m pointing out scientific facts that may be inconvenient, then who is who can be allowed?” Malone said later in the conversation.

GETTR launched in the late summer of 2021 as a competitor to Twitter. Jason Miller, former Senior Advisor to President Donald J. Trump is the CEO and founder of the company.

Miller said back in July that the platform will remain open to opinions from any end of the political spectrum.

Gettr allows users the option to “import their existing tweets into this new platform,” in addition to longer character count posts, and clearer photos.

“GETTR is the marketplace of ideas. We will not cancel people for their political opinions, and GETTR offers far more features and better technology than anything else out there,” Miller said in the statement.

