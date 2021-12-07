Joe Rogan HAMMERS CNN as ‘F***in Propagandists’ After the Network Fires Cuomo: ‘Their Ratings are Dogs**t’

One of the most famous podcasters in history Joe Rogan is again teeing off on liberal CNN, and he’s dropping bombs on your Monday.

Rogan slammed CNN as a “left-wing propaganda network” during an episode late last week in the wake of the network’s scandal involving star host Chris Cuomo, who the network officially fired over the weekend after they investigated his involvement in looking into his brothers accusers.

The network found out that Cuomo had indeed used his media sources to look into the sexual accusers of his brother former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo.

“I think CNN is realizing that their ratings are dogs***,” Rogan said, adding that the network was embarrassing itself with “these highly polarizing editorial personalities like Stelter and Don Lemon.”

“I personally, maybe this is just my bias, I want the news. I want objective news,” he said. “I want someone to tell me what are the facts of what’s going on? And what’s happening? I don’t want your ideological slant. I don’t want this left-wing propaganda network, which is what CNN has become. The way I look at CNN now is so differently than the way I looked at CNN 15-20 years ago. I used to look at them as like, this is how I get the news. This is unbiased, professional news. They’re going to tell me what’s happening in Pakistan and what’s happening in, you know, Mogadishu. These are the real journalists that are telling you the news.”

“Now, I look at them, I’m like, you f***in propagandists, like, what are you, the right arm of Pfizer?” he added. “Like what are you doing? You know? It’s just a, I think there’s a market for real news. And it’s really hard to find that now. It’s really hard, especially outside of independent sources.”

