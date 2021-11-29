Joe Rogan Goes NUCLEAR on CNN’s Brian Stelter: ‘Motherf***er, You’re Supposed to Be A Journalist!”

Joe Rogan is literally one more vodka night with Alex Jones away from being completely red pilled ,and it shows. Rogan unloaded on CNN’s Brian Stelter on his latest podcast, and it was glorious.

Rogan speaking with progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski and went on a rant against CNN panel for complaining that some YouTube personalities have more views than CNN.

“They didn’t even understand the way they were describing it,” Rogan said.

“They were describing it as if they’re entitled to viewers. They were saying, ‘There are people on YouTube right now that get more views than this show,'” he explained.

“This is because the market has spoken and your show’s f***in’ terrible. Well, Brian Stelter’s show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings,” he added. “Same with Don Lemon’s. It’s the same thing. Everybody knows they’re not real. They’re not real humans.”

Rogan then went on to bash Stelter for his laughable question to Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary.

“How about Brian Stelter talking to the press secretary saying, ‘What are we doing wrong? What are we doing wrong?’ Like, hey motherf***er, you’re supposed to be a journalist!” Rogan said.

“And they wonder why they get no views,” Kulinski replied.

“But it’s not even that,” Rogan responded. “They’re obviously being told a certain amount of what to do.”

In another segment, Rogan made fun of the mainstream media for acting like Vladimir Putin was scared of Joe Biden in their meeting earlier this week.

If you think Vladimir Putin is scared of Joe Biden, then you also think Joe Biden got 81 million votes.

