Joe Rogan: “Do I Have to Sue CNN? Hammers Them for False Coverage of His Fast Win Over Covid-19

One of the most popular figures in the world, Podcaster, UFC Commentator, Comedian, and Influencer Joe Rogan has had enough of the lies spread by fake news CNN.

Rogan took to the airwaves this week and hammered the network for their false accusations and lies about him.

“Do I have to see CNN?” Rogan announced.

“They’re making sh&% up. They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer,” Rogan continued, making reference to the ivermectin he was prescribed following a recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

“They must know it’s a lie,” said the host, also pointing out the scientists who developed the drug won a Nobel Prize for it in 2015, specifically for its use in humans.

Rogan who has been against the vaccine for healthy Americans, and touted the virus’s 99.97% survival rate, used preventative FDA approved medications. The medications are not for Covid, yet, but they have been approved by the FDA for treating humans for other things for decades, and have been prescribed to BILLIONS with a B!

Rogan of course referring to Ivermectin.

“They’re trying to make it seem like I’m doing some whacky sh*t that’s completely ineffective, CNN was saying that I’m a distributor of misinformation,” he said.

The drug ivermectin has liberals, big tech, the mainstream media, and anyone trying to control the narrative in a full blown panic. Ivermectin has been used in India to destroy the Delta variant, it’s also now being recommended by the top doctor in Japan.

The FDA of course wants you to get a vaccine that’s still only approved for Emergency Authorization, but they’re touting it, as is the Biden Regime that it’s approved by the FDA on a full scale approval, it’s not, and they are lying. So two drugs, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine have both been effective and approved by the FDA for decades. Since the 1960’s to be exact. 1969 for ivermectin alone.

Yes, ivermectin is used to also treat animals in larger doses, but they have prescribed it as an anti-parasitic for humans for decade and treated BILLIONS with it. You’re being lied to, and you should really pull your heads out of your asses and do research if you’re still believing this nonsense.

