Joe Rogan Defends Chris Pratt Against Liberal Troll Attacks on Social Media: “He’s The Nicest F***ing Guy..”

Chris Pratt is literally one of the nicest guys on the planet, Joe Rogan’s not lying. He thanks God and Jesus constantly for his success, does things for multiple charities, and gives all of his success to God.

Pratt said something nice about his wife on Instagram, so of course the leftist mafia on Twitter “came to the defense” of his ex-wife.

Pratt announced that he was going to be the voice of Mario in Super Mario Brothers, he was attacked for taking the job from an actual Italian. Yes, you can’t make up the stupidity of the left. Talent be damned, you must deal in races, and ethnicities only.

Joe Rogan was asked where the hate comes from, and according to Rogan, it’s because of how much liberal douchebags suck at life.

Rogan didn’t use the word “liberal.” But you and I know that is exactly what he meant.

“He’s the nicest f*cking guy I’ve ever met in my life. […] They’re all insane people that hate their jobs that are sitting in front of the cubicle when their boss isn’t looking they’re tweeting bad things about Chris Pratt. […] He’s kind of outside the lines in terms of his ideology, he’s a Christian, and pretty open about it. Because of that they attack him.”

It’s not just that Pratt loves Jesus, he hunts, fishes, respects the police, and loves America. That makes him a mortal enemy of the radical left.

Pratt didn’t speak out against President Trump, he didn’t speak out for him either, he’s old fashioned and keeps his political views a secret like our grandfathers always did.

At the end of the day, if you’re attacking Chris Pratt you’re sitting in your mothers basement bitching about needing more pizza rolls.

