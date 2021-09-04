Joe Rogan Beats Covid in Just a Few Days with Preventative Medicines

The mainstream media, your government, and of course liberals are in a full meltdown as Comedian, Actor, UFC announcer, and Podcaster Joe Rogan has beaten Covid-19 in just a couple of days with preventative FDA approved medicines they don’t want you to take.

On Wednesday Joe Rogan announced that he had gotten Covid-19.

“I GOT COVID. My apologies, but we have to move the Nashville show to Sunday, October 24. Much love to you all,” he wrote in the caption accompanying a clip of himself explaining his condition.

In his video, Rogan claimed he felt “very weary,” adding, “I had a headache, and I just felt just run down.”

Following his diagnosis, he opted to quarantine himself from his family and took medication. The medicine the announcer said he took was “monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything. I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row. Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great.”

But that didn’t last long, because Rogan was taking the Anti-Viral drug that India and other countries are using to stomp out Covid, Ivermectin. Ivermectin is approved by the FDA, has been prescribed over 4 Billion times around the world, and is completely safe according to doctors using it to treat and prevent Covid-19 from taking the lives of people.

In just a couple of days, Joe Rogan after taking these preventative medicines, has already tested negative for Covid. The media is livid, this isn’t supposed to happen, they must control the narrative.

“The Joe Rogan Experience” host took to Instagram on Friday to reassure his followers that he was doing okay. The 54-year-old shared a photo of his test and wrote, “Tested negative today! Thanks for all the kind wishes!”

Rogan has made many controversial remarks about the pandemic and vaccinations. In his August 20 podcast, Rogan became infuriated about New York City’s new mandate telling people to show proof of vaccinations at indoor venues. He added that he won’t “force” his fans to get vaccinated to see his upcoming show at Madison Square Garden.

“I have a problem because I have a show there in Madison Square Garden in October, and I’ve already sold 13,000 tickets,” Rogan said. “And now they say that everybody has to be vaccinated and I want everybody to know that you can get your money back.”

He continued, “If someone has an ideological or physiological reason for not getting vaccinated, I don’t want to force them to get vaccinated to see a f–king stupid comedy show.”

In an April episode of his show, he told “healthy” 21-year-olds not to take the vaccine. “If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go, ‘No.’ Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself,” he said at the time. “You should — if you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

The idiots in the mainstream media keep telling you that Ivermectin is a horse dewormer. They are utter morons, Ivermectin won a Noble Peace Price in 2015 in Physiology or Medicine. It’s available for humans, and has been prescribed to over 4 billion people. All the media does is LIE to you, and folks are just not intelligent enough to do their own research.

In India, only 7.9% of the country is vaccinated, yet 68% of the country have the antibodies. They treated it with giving almost the entire country Ivermectin, and beat the Delta variant in about 3 weeks. Americans are being played because they just listen to the dunces in our media and government.

Watch Rogan’s video of what he did below.

