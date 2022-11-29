Joe Biden’s Non-Binary Appointed DOE Deputy Asst Secretary Drag Queen Charged with Felony Theft

You read the title right, and at this point you can’t make up the level of dumpster fire that is the Biden administration of the United States government.

The non-binary drag queen who had been working in a nuclear waste job in President Joe Biden’s Department of Energy has been charged with felony theft after they allegedly stole a bag from the baggage claim at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Sam Brinton, whose full title was as the DOE’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, is accused of taking the bag in September. He is currently on a leave of absence from his DOE job.

If found guilty they could now face five years in jail, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Brinton made headlines earlier this year after proudly announcing on his/her/it LinkedIn account that they had become Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Department of Energy. No, we’re serious, this person is really in a high level position with the Biden administration.

The best part about this is that there is video evidence that has not been released yet to the public that shows Brinton “removing the blue bag’s tag and putting the bag tag in the handbag they were carrying,’ and ‘leaving the area at a quick pace,” the complaint details.

The following is from The Daily Mail:

Brinton was in the airport having arrived on a flight from Washington D.C. where they live, but had not checked a bag for their journey.

Law enforcement quickly tracked them down with Brinton initially denying taking anything.

‘If I had taken the wrong bag, I am happy to return it, but I don’t have clothes for another individual,’ Brinton told police, according to the complaint. ‘That was my clothes when I opened the bag.’

But then they suddenly had a change of heart and called the airport police to come clear noting that they had not been ‘completely honest’ and ‘admitted to taking the blue bag.’

Brinton revised their statement excusing the behavior as a result of being ‘tired and taking the suitcase thinking it was theirs.’

It was only after opening the bag Brinton claims they realized it wasn’t theirs adding that they were ‘nervous people would think they stole the bag and did not know what to do.’

They then went on to claim that the clothes contained in the suitcase had been placed in a drawer at the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront hotel, where they were staying.

No clothes were ever found at the hotel and at the time of the complaint’s filing in October, Brinton had not returned the bag.

You can read more about this insanity from our friends at The Daily Mail.

