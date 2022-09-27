Joe Biden Signs Executive Order That Will Terrify You To Your Core

For years now, many of us have been warning that the covid jabs are a transhumanist nightmare. With discussions about 5G, graphene (which is a part of the foundation of quantum computing) and artificial intelligence all in relation to the jab, we’ve all been labeled wild tin-foil hat conspiracy theorists. It’s just a vaccine, right?

Wrong.

Joe Biden signed an Executive Order yesterday titled: Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy.

There’s a lot in here, and I may spend some time studying and researching this more, breaking it down for you. But there’s one section that I want to highlight right now. When I read this, I literally got chills:

“We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers…including through computing tools and artificial intelligence…”

It sounds almost like the World Economic Forum’s Yuval Noah Herrari wrote this. You know, the guy who said that humans no longer have free will and that our brains are hackable.

Do you understand just how serious this is? No longer is this just Big Pharma or the World Economic Forum attempting to usher in transhumanism in the dark. Now they are bringing it out into the open.

Karen Kingston, the former Pfizer employee who’s been blowing the whistle on what’s really in the jabs and is also my co-host on the Freedom First TV show In The Foxhole on Thursdays at 6pm ET, posted on Telegram her initial thoughts:

The plan is no longer secret.

Biden’s Sept 12, 2022 Executive Order declares that Americans must surrender all human rights that stand in the way of transhumanism.

Clinical trial safety standards and informed consent will be eradicated as they stand in the way of universally unleashing gene editing technologies needed to merge humans with Ai.

In order to achieve the societal goals of the New World Order, Crimes Against Humanity are not only legal, but mandatory.

This is going to get bad… fast. We haven’t seen anything yet when you think about it. Before the globalist powers-that-be had to sneak it in… now it’s out in the open. Think about what they’ll be able to do to the human race under the guise of this Executive Order.

