Joe Biden Runs From Podium After Threatening Border Patrol Agents on Horseback (VIDEO)

Just when you thought the Biden Administration couldn’t get any dumber, they run off and do something like this. Joe Biden is seen fleeing the scene after threatening Border Patrol Agents on horseback for doing their jobs.

Biden said he took complete responsibility for the town of Haitians under a Texas Bridge now known as Bidentown. Then he took his aim to threaten and attack America’s brave border patrol agents.

Joe Biden also spread falsehoods about the mounted agents and said they were whipping the black Haitians.

NEW: The migrant camp underneath the bridge in Del Rio is rapidly being cleared. Heavy equipment is tearing down the makeshift structures, all migrants are now crowded under the bridge, and the open dirt areas are being completely cleared out. Probably around 3,000 left. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/o5UHgzwf7A — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 23, 2021

“Of course I take responsibility, I’m president. … To see people treated like they did, horses nearly running them over, people being strapped. It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay.”

Those people will pay? For what Joe, doing their damn jobs? What a joke of a President you are putting Illegal criminals before Americans. Every single one of them coming into America ILLEGALLY are CRIMINALS.. If you don’t understand that, you don’t understand logic, common sense, and shouldn’t be engaged in civic conversations.

.@POTUS on Border Patrol agents in Del Rio: "Of course I take responsibility, I'm president. … To see people treated like they did, horses nearly running them over, people being strapped. It's outrageous. I promise you those people will pay."https://t.co/BPa7voMRap pic.twitter.com/1NDhXJtUwX — CSPAN (@cspan) September 24, 2021

After mumbling through remarks and threatening border patrol agents, Joe Biden fled the lectern and ignored reporters asking why he’s never been to the border.

