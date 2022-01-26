Joe Biden Calls Reporter He Called ‘Stupid Son of a B*tch’ Full Conversation INSIDE (VIDEO)

As you may have heard by now, President Joe Biden had some choice words for Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy.

Doocy went on the Sean Hannity show on Fox News, and broke the news that President Biden had reached out to him and called him.

Biden said, “It’s nothing personal, pal,” Doocy relayed to the Fox News host.

“We went back and forth and we were talking about just kind of moving forward. I made sure to tell him that I was going to ask something different than everyone else is asking. And he said, ‘You got to.’ And that is a quote from the president, so I will be doing it.”

“Did he apologize?” Hannity asked.

“He said, ‘It’s nothing personal pal, and I told him I appreciated him reaching out,” Doocy said.

“Hey Sean, the world is on the brink of like World War III with all of this stuff going on. I appreciate that the president took a couple minutes this evening while he was still at his desk to clear the air. I don’t need anyone to apologize to me. He can call me whatever he wants, as long as it gets him talking.”

Doocy is all class, even though Hannity tried to push and stoke division with his questioning. No one is defending Joe Biden her, but look back at what then President Trump called NBC’s Chuck Todd, among many others.

Doocy handled it better than the majority would, and technically he’s right. We’re on the bring of World War III, and Sean Hannity is worried about “words.”

Acting like the left and being hurt over words isn’t going to solve anything.

What are your thoughts America?

