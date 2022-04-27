Joe Biden Agreed to Pay Hunter’s Legal Bills Tied to Chinese Firm Newly Leaked Email Shows

The hits just keep on rolling and the mainstream media refuses to report the truth. Big Tech like Twitter, Facebook, Google, and YouTube continue to cover up the most corrupt administration in American history.

According to emails President Joe Biden agreed to cover more than $800,000 in bills racked up by his son, including legal fees tied to the winding down of his controversial overseas business dealings, all ahead of the 2020 presidential election, according to emails that surfaced on Tuesday.

The following is from our friends at The New York Post:

The email — and an attached spreadsheet detailing the debts — call into question Biden’s repeated claim that he’s never discussed son Hunter Biden’s business with him.

The Jan. 17, 2019, message was written by Hunter Biden’s then-personal assistant, Katie Dodge, and sent to accountant Linda Shapero, founder of the Global DEEZ firm in Leesburg, Va.

“I spoke with Hunter today regarding his bills,” Dodge wrote. “It is my understanding that Hunt’s dad will cover these bills in the short-term as Hunter transitions in his career.”

Dodge’s email — which included the greeting, “Hello VP team” — was cc’d to Hunter Biden and Richard Ruffner, who was a personal aide to Joe Biden while he was vice president, after he left office and during his winning White House bid.

The spreadsheet shows Hunter Biden’s debts included more than $130,000 in legal fees due “ASAP” to the law firm of Faegre Baker Daniels, with $28,382 owed for “BHR Restructuring.”

That appears to be a reference to the Chinese company Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management, in which Hunter Biden held a 10 percent stake through a company called Skaneateles LLC.

The following is from The Daily Mail:

Some of the wave of cash came from their book deals and speaking engagements.

But the president’s financial filings reveal that he declared almost $7million more income on his tax returns than he did on his government transparency reports, an analysis by DailyMail.com of the president’s financial records shows.

Some of that difference can be accounted for with salaries earned by First Lady Jill Biden and other sums not required on his reports – but still leaves $5.2million earned by Joe’s company and not listed on his transparency reports.

The ‘missing millions’ – combined with emails on Hunter’s abandoned laptop suggesting Joe would have a 10% share in Hunter’s blockbuster deal with the Chinese – raise a troubling question: did Joe Biden receive money from the foreign venture?

You can read more from our friends at The New York Post.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...