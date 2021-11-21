Jimmy Lee Tillman II: The COVID-19 Vaccine is the Modern-Day Tuskegee Experiment (VIDEO)

Jimmy Lee Tillman II joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss the clear-cut racism of the Biden Administration, especially in light of the reparations they want to pay to illegal immigrants as well as the funding cut from Build Back Better for the Black Community. He also shared why the Black Community is not getting vaccinated: the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine reminds them of the Tuskegee Experiment.

Listen to the full show on iTunes!

The Democrat Party has a deep and dark history of racism. They were the party of the South which fought to keep human beings enslaved during the Civil War. They were then the party that implemented the Jim Crow laws in the South. After that, the Democrats fought against the Civil Rights Act. Their actions today prove that nothing has changed.



Jimmy Lee Tillman II explained that the Democrat Party is still racist, which is clear with the Build Back Better “infrastructure bill” pushed through by the Biden Administration. He points out that the Black Community was promised all this money and funding, yet most of it was cut out altogether. Yet, ironically, reparations are being made on Latinos crossing the border instead of the Black Community who were enslaved. Shows the priorities of the Democrat Party.



However, there’s something even more sinister going on. While, historically, the Democrats had targeted minorities and, more specifically, the Black Community, they are now spreading this hateful worldview to all Americans. They are seeking to take away all of our freedom, all of our rights.



Jimmy made a fascinating comparison between the current tyranny exemplified through the COVID-19 “pandemic” and the Tuskegee Experiment. For those of you that are not familiar with this horrific and racist experiment, this was a 40 year long study in which the CDC took hundreds of African-American men, most of which had latent syphilis. However, they never informed these men of their diagnosis. They treated them with experimental medicines and drugs, not allowing them to consent since they weren’t informed of their diagnosis.



Think about the comparisons to the COVID-19 Jab. The very same CDC is now pushing mass injections of this experimental drug, using the American people as the test subjects. Those getting injected are not able to give their consent because they have not been honestly informed of the side effects, effectiveness or the long-term ramifications. We’ve been lied to time and time again about the science of both COVID and the mRNA shots.

Jimmy Lee Tillman explained that one of the reasons that the Black Community are not getting vaccinated is because they still remember the Tuskegee Experiments. He pointed out that they don’t trust the government, especially when it comes to vaccines like this.



What’s the takeaway from this?



First, the party of racism is and always has been the Democrat Party. Nothing has changed. Donald Trump provided actual solutions to the problems the Black Community is facing, and now Joe Biden has undone all of that.



Second, we must understand that the COVID-19 Vaccines are nothing more than experimental drugs that have not gone through proper testing and studies. In fact, the American people as a whole are the test subjects… and the CDC is not being honest as to the results, just like they weren’t when it came to the men that were a part of the Tuskegee Experiment.



America is supposed to be the Land of the Free. Unfortunately, we are witnessing the Democrats attempting to enslave all Americans, stripping us of our Constitutional Rights that were given to us by God, Himself. This also means that we are entitled to Medical Freedom and having the right to informed consent when it comes to what is injected into our bodies.

Sponsors:

Our Gold Guy – Talk to IRA about whether investing in gold is right for you. Let them know Jeff sent you at http://ourgoldguy.com

Freedom First Coffee – Drink the coffee of Patriots. Use code JEFF for 10% off at http://freedomfirstcoffee.com

Freedom First Apparel – Look as patriotic as you feel. Use code JEFF for 10% off at http://freedomfirstshop.com

Check out our Freedom First Book Store for some great titles, including Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America and Social Injustice: Exposing the False Gospel of the Social Justice Movement. Use code JEFF for 10% off at http://freedomfirstshop.com

Freedom Phone – Break away from Big Tech and order a Freedom Phone. Promo Code MAGA https://freedomphone.com

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...