Jim Watkins Confirms There’s No Secret Plan Between the Military and Trump to Root Out the Deep State and the Return of Q on The Breakdown

During the last episode of Freedom First TV’s The Breakdown with Jeff Dornik, Jim Watkins confirmed that Donald Trump is not secretly working with the military in order to root out the Deep State within our government.

To watch the full episode, which includes more from Jim Watkins discussing the return of Q, as well as Pastor Ken Peters responding to the overturning of Roe v Wade, head on over to https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe to sign up for Freedom First TV.

If you haven’t watched the latest episode of The Jeff Dornik Show with Ann Vandersteel and Kevin Jenkins, here you go:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...