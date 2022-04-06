Jeremy Slayden: Conservatives Must Overcome our own Self-Limiting Victim Mentality in Order to Defeat the Powers-That-Be

This episode of The Jeff Dornik Show is sponsored by the explosive new book by Robert F Kennedy Jr, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Order your copy today at https://amzn.to/36D0LLg.



One of the strategies that the Democrat Party uses to manipulate and control the masses is through the promotion of victimhood. They’ve told women that they can’t get to the top because of men, black people that whites are keeping them from succeeding, the poor that the rich stole from them… and the list goes on and on.

Listen to the Jeff Dornik Show on iTunes!



Unfortunately, that mentality has also found its place within the conservative movement, surprisingly. Sure, maybe it’s not in the same way, but there are definitely some self-limiting thoughts within our own community that we’re going to have to deal with if we’re going to succeed in saving America.



While at Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour in San Diego, I had the opportunity to interview Jeremy Slayden, a rising star among conservative podcasters. He’s a former professional baseball player turned roofer turned full-time podcaster. He understands the need for ridding ourselves of the victim mentality and understanding that we must overcome our self-limiting thoughts if we are going to succeed.



It seems as if a good portion of our movement is sitting back and “Trusting the Plan,” fully expecting Donald Trump, Mike Lindell or Gen Michael Flynn to save the day. Another portion of our movement feels so insignificant that they don’t believe they can make a difference in saving our country. Both of those perspectives are things our movement is going to have to overcome.



First, you must understand that our government is by, for and of the people. Here in America, we are self-governed. That means that you have power and a voice in the future of our nation. The Mainstream Media and politicians have told you that your voice doesn’t matter. You are a nobody, they’ll say. Trust the experts.



Once you rid yourself of this gaslighting and brainwashing by the Mainstream, you’ll begin to understand just how much you can do to turn things around. Your voice matters. Whether that’s writing a blog, hosting a podcast, running for school board, showing up to your County Board of Supervisors Meeting, knocking on doors for a candidate or a host of other things, there’s a lot that you, as an individual, can do to save America.



But then we take it a step further. What if our entire movement started overcoming our self-limiting thoughts? What if we all began to realize that our voice matters and we have the power to make a difference? The Conservative Movement would catch fire and we’d become unstoppable. The question is, are you willing to take that step?

I highly encourage you to check out Jeremy Slayden’s podcast, JSlay: Made in the USA Podcast, which you can find at jslayusa.com.



Not only do we have to have the confidence that we can make a difference, but we’ve got to understand what we are going up against. When it comes to covid, we are definitely going up against a Deep State, the say the Least. Robert F Kennedy Jr broke it all down, exposing just how corrupt Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and the rest of the globalists are when they used the healthcare system against the American people to accomplish their goals. Order a copy of The Real Anthony Fauci today to get all the dirt on these globalist elites. https://amzn.to/36D0LLg

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...